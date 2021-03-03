Log in
Walmart Inc.

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart : Aims to Invest $350 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing Over Next 10 Years

03/03/2021 | 11:33am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Walmart said it aims to invest $350 billion in the future of U.S. manufacturing over the next 10 years.

The retailer said it estimates this spending will support more than 750,000 new U.S. jobs.

Walmart said that in 2013 it committed to invest $250 billion in products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. The retailer said it is on track to deliver on that commitment and expand on it with Wednesday's announcement.

The company said it identified six priority categories on which to focus its investment: textiles, plastics, small electrical appliances, food processing, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, and goods not for resale, such as equipment, fixtures and construction materials.

Walmart will launch a new concept called "American Lighthouses" with the goal of supporting U.S. manufacturing. The retailer plans to bring together key stakeholders in specific regions of the country to look at barriers to U.S. production.

These will bring together participants from the supplier community, including manufacturers and NGOs, as well as others from academia, government and local economic development groups.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-21 1132ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 B - -
Net income 2021 18 622 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 368 B 368 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 2,06%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 159,44 $
Last Close Price 130,11 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-9.74%368 118
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-9.64%34 209
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.94%33 887
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED11.21%27 162
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.29%25 439
COLES GROUP LIMITED-13.34%16 385
