Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/08 04:10:00 pm
139.83 USD   -0.76%
12:16aWALMART  : Gives Back with Community Academy
BU
12:04aWALMART  : Giving Back with Community Academy
PU
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at WalMart
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart : Giving Back with Community Academy

06/09/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walmart now offering free classes to the public for personal and career investment.

June 8, 2021
By Andy Trainor, Vice President of Learning

For the past few years, Walmart Academies have focused on training our associates to succeed in their jobs and upskill for the future. We've always known our Academies could make a positive impact beyond our walls and help the communities we serve. With that in mind, today we're announcing Community Academy, a free program that leverages our network of 200+ Walmart Academies in stores across the country to offer educational opportunities to anyone in the community - associate or not.

Community Academy began with a question: How can we help? With so many communities struggling economically and education sometimes out of reach, we recognized a need that we're uniquely suited to fill. Our goal is to help people invest in themselves, increase upward mobility and create fundamentally stronger communities as a result.

Community Academy virtual courses are now available nationwide at no cost, and registrationis open to all. Class topics include everything from résumé building and interviewing skills to budget and finance, standardized test preparation and navigating college admissions. Each of our courses are grouped into one of five overall themes - community, personal finance, home, career progression and technology - and we'll expand our offerings throughout the year.

In developing our Community Academy curriculum, we leveraged Walmart's own subject matter experts and worked with industry leaders to ensure our content is best-in-class. All Community courses will be taught by our Walmart Academy facilitators, true learning professionals who have guided our store associates through more than 2 million Academy training sessions on topics ranging from store processes to leadership and soft skills.

At Walmart, we believe in opportunity - to grow your skillset, build a career and reach for something more. Community Academy represents our belief in that opportunity, and we're proud to begin serving our communities in this new way.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 04:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
12:16aWALMART  : Gives Back with Community Academy
BU
12:04aWALMART  : Giving Back with Community Academy
PU
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at WalMart
MT
06/08WALMART  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : WalMart Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/08Target Still Not Getting Enough Credit With Valuation Below Peers Despite Mom..
MT
06/08Amazon Pharmacy offers half-yearly prescriptions starting at $6
RE
06/08WALMART+  : Adds Savings on Prescriptions to Growing Suite of Benefits; Retailer..
AQ
06/08U.S. Job Openings Reached Record Level This Spring -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/07WALMART  : Insider Sale at WalMart (WMT) Continues Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 550 B - -
Net income 2022 14 767 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 392 B 392 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 163,21 $
Last Close Price 139,83 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-3.00%394 822
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.21%40 284
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.39%40 122
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED15.39%28 371
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.62%25 003
COLES GROUP LIMITED-5.95%17 667