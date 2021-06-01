Log in
Walmart : Launches McClaren Farms, Bringing High-Quality Beef Options and Added Transparency to Customers Through Its Angus Supply Chain

06/01/2021
BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 1, 2021 - Grilling season has officially kicked off, and Walmart is celebrating with the launch of McClaren Farms beef - high-quality beef that will deliver tremendous value to shoppers in nearly 500 stores across five southeastern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.

McClaren Farms is the first launch from Walmart of its end-to-end Angus beef supply chain program. The new innovation aims to deliver quality beef options to Walmart customers while also meeting heightened demand for added transparency and sustainability.

'The grocery business is always changing, and customers' expectations are higher than ever,' said David Baskin, vice president of meat at Walmart. 'Our end-to-end Angus beef supply chain is an industry-leading innovation that allows us to deliver high-quality Angus beef, like McClaren Farms, to our customers.'

With McClaren Farms, Walmart is bringing its customers a new, high-quality product that also delivers on the added transparency they're looking for through a collaboration with fourth-generation rancher, Bob McClaren, of Prime Pursuits. The new supply chain model delivering McClaren Farms to customers supports ranchers, too, by creating steady demand and stability in the marketplace.

'No bigger paradigm change has taken place in the beef industry than what is happening with Walmart bringing truly high-quality, all-natural, no-hormones-added Black Angus beef to its customers. This bold vision gives Walmart a special place at the table by contributing to the most enjoyable and memorable moments in the lives of its customers,' said Bob McClaren.

All McClaren Farms beef products are U.S. rancher raised with no hormones added, so shoppers can trust that each cut of meat will be among the best - and most delicious - they can get, including a selection of specialty items like USDA Choice Angus Filet Mignon, T-Bone, Porterhouse, Ribeye, Short Ribs, Chuck Roast and more at everyday low prices.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 18:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
