    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Walmart : Partners With Schools To Administer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Adolescents

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
May 27, 2021
By Del Sloneker, SVP and COO, Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are teaming up with school districts to give adolescents their shot against COVID-19, just in time for summer. With the recent authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 12-15, we're proud to partner with school districts to bring vaccine clinics to families in communities we serve around the country.

The clinics provide a familiar setting for adolescents to get vaccinated at their school, as well as a convenient location for parents. The clinics are staffed with the same trusted, trained pharmacy staff who support our store pharmacies. It's a win-win for both families and communities as we work to provide access to the vaccine and end the pandemic.

So far, we've worked with local school districts to coordinate vaccine clinics in dozens of communities throughout Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. We've administered thousands of vaccines to date through these efforts and are planning to partner with additional educators to bring our clinics to even more students and families in the coming weeks.

Setting up a vaccine clinic in a school requires some complex logistics navigation, and I am so proud of our Walmart team who has risen to the challenges before them as they administer vaccines in many venues, including pharmacies and through community events. From bringing cold storage units onsite to safely transport the vaccines, to implementing a system to collect parental consent, to training our pharmacists to address vaccine hesitancy, we are working hard to make it safe, convenient and easy for people to get protected against COVID-19.

But don't just take my word for it. Here's what we heard from Kimberly Minor, the superintendent for Exeter Township School District in Reading, Pennsylvania, who partnered with our team on a recent vaccine clinic:

'From the moment the clinic opened, I was thrilled with its execution … everyone who came into the clinic was not only treated with courtesy and competence but with genuine kindness and respect. I received numerous compliments on the team's professionalism and how they went above and beyond to make each client feel at ease. I saw them work with clients with significant physical, intellectual and emotional challenges, and in each case, they took the time and showed the compassion and patience needed to successfully vaccinate each one.'

We're so proud of the team who worked to administer the thousands of vaccines in the Exeter Township community, and we look forward to supporting clinics with additional schools across the country. With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to our schools, communities and the country fully reponing - and that's a shot worth taking.

To make an appointment at one of our more than 5,100 pharmacies administering the vaccine, our digital appointment scheduler (walmart.com/COVIDvaccineor samsclub.com/covid) is available, or people are welcome to just walk into any Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacy to get their shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for those under age 18.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
