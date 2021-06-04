Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  
Walmart : to Close All U.S. Store Locations for Thanksgiving Day

06/04/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Retailer shows appreciation for associates' continued hard work

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2021 - Today, Walmart announced all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, as a 'thank you' to associates for their continued hard work during the pandemic. Associate Elizabeth Brown, a people lead from Store 5260 in Rogers, Arkansas, shared the exciting news before a crowd of approximately 1,000 associates during the retailer's Associate Celebration meeting. This is the second year running that Walmart has closed stores on Thanksgiving Day to give time back to associates.

Throughout the pandemic, Walmart has continued to place a heavy emphasis on the well-being of its associates. Recently, the company expanded access to no-cost counseling and extended its COVID-19 emergency leave policy through Sept. 30.

Closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day is an additional way the retailer is thanking associates for their dedication to serving customers and their perseverance throughout the pandemic.

'Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, 'Our people make the difference,' and that's never been more true than it is right now,' said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. 'Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time.'

Stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Information about store hours for Friday, Nov. 26, will be announced at a later date.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
