Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart pulls firearms, ammunition from U.S. store floors as civil unrest flares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:09pm EDT
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc removed firearms and ammunition from U.S. store floors this week to protect customers and employees as tensions across the country have been rising, the world's largest retailer said on Thursday.

The move comes days before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, with many worried that the result could be contested or spark violence.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a Walmart spokesman said. The company does not have a date for when it will place the guns and ammunition back on the shelves, he added.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which sells firearms in approximately half of its more than 5,000 U.S. stores, will still sell the items upon request, it said.

Retailers have been on edge after raiders earlier this year smashed windows, stole merchandise and, at times, set stores ablaze in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Portland and other U.S. cities. In an another trend that has fed concern, gun sales in the United States this year have reached record highs, and more first-time buyers have purchased firearms recent months.

In June, Walmart pulled firearms and ammunition from some U.S. sales stores amid nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in late May.

Last year, the retailer stopped selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in all its U.S. stores. It has also in the past called for a strengthening of background checks for gun buyers and action to take guns out of the hands of those who pose a risk of violence.

Shares of the retailer were trading roughly flat after the bell.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; editing by Richard Pullin and David Gregorio)

By Melissa Fares


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALMART INC.
06:12pWALMART : removes guns, ammunition on display at U.S. stores
AQ
06:11pWALMART : removes guns, ammunition on display at U.S. stores
AQ
05:16pWalmart pulls firearms, ammunition from U.S. store floors as civil unrest fla..
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:04pWALMART : Correction to Walmart Firearms Article
DJ
04:24pWalmart Pulls Guns, Ammo Displays in U.S. Stores, Citing Civil Unrest
DJ
04:15pWalmart Pulls Guns, Ammo Displays In U.S. Stores, Citing Civil Unrest - WSJ
RE
06:05aWALMART : In This New Era of Retail, We're Testing New Ways to Operate, and It's..
PU
10/28EBay forecasts robust holiday sales as online shopping drives profit beat
RE
10/28WALMART : Vriddhi Brings a Digitally Enhanced Learning Experience to Train MSMEs..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 17 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 397 B 397 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 147,13 $
Last Close Price 140,04 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.17.84%396 839
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.1.16%34 891
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.89%27 695
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.92%23 979
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED21.86%19 557
COLES GROUP LIMITED21.02%16 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group