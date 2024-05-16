eCommerce up 21% globally, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace GAAP EPS of $0.63; Adjusted EPS of $0.60 Company issues guidance for Q2; updates outlook for FY25

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

First Quarter Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $161.5 billion, up 6.0%, or 5.8% (in constant currency), including a benefit of ~1% from an additional selling day

Consolidated gross margin rate up 42bps due to improvements across segments, led by Walmart U.S.

Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income

Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace

Global advertising business grew 24%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the U.S.

Adjusted EPS of $0.60 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.05 on equity and other investments and business reorganization charges of $0.02

Global inventory down 2.7%, including a decrease of 4.2% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy

