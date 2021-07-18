Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/16 04:10:00 pm
141.56 USD   -0.07%
07/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16WALMART : loses lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon

07/18/2021 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian online retailer Flipkart

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Walmart's Flipkart should not be treated the same as rival Amazon in an Indian antitrust probe as the evidence against the two firms was "qualitatively different", Flipkart argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have challenged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in court as they seek revocation of an Indian court's June decision to allow https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-court-dismisses-pleas-by-amazon-flipkart-quash-antitrust-probe-lawyer-2021-06-11 an antitrust probe against them to continue. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

India's government has called the U.S. firms arrogant https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-commerce-minister-arrogant-us-ecommerce-giants-flout-our-laws-2021-06-27 and accused them of using legal routes to stall the investigation.

In final submissions made to a court in southern India's Karnataka state, the Walmart unit argued that CCI and the court "confuse the facts" between the case of Amazon and Flipkart, and overlooked that they were "fierce competitors".

To back its arguments, it said that a business agreement examined by the CCI before ordering its probe was only between Amazon and its sellers, and there was no such evidence against the Walmart unit.

"The allegations and the evidence before the CCI against the Appellant were qualitatively different from those relating to Amazon ... The CCI should have independently examined the case against each of the two platforms," Flipkart said in its 46-page submission, which was not public.

The Indian court is likely to pass a written order on the appeals in coming days.

Flipkart and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CCI didn't respond outside regular business hours on Sunday.

For years, Amazon and Flipkart have denied allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers about circumventing Indian law by creating complex business structures.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal last month lashed out on U.S. e-commerce giants for filing legal challenges and failing to comply with the CCI's probe, saying "if they have nothing to hide ... why don't they respond to the CCI?"


In February, a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/2OCOT2W based on internal Amazon documents showed the U.S. firm for years had helped a small number of sellers prosper on its platform in India, using them to bypass foreign investment laws. Amazon also has indirect equity stakes in two of its big online sellers, Cloudtail and Appario, which get "subsidized fees", Reuters reported.

The Walmart unit argued in its submission that "unlike in the case of Amazon", there were no structural links of any kind between Flipkart and its sellers.

Flipkart "ought to have been treated differently from Amazon," it said.

Amazon and Flipkart are leading players in an e-retail market India forecasts will be worth $200 billion by 2026.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai;)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
07/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16WALMART : loses lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome
AQ
07/16WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website
RE
07/16Ant-backed Paytm targets $2.2 billion Indian IPO in booming e-payment market
RE
07/15Pharmacies pull J&J sunscreens off shelves after carcinogen found in some spr..
RE
07/15PHIS EDIS : Shopping center owner Phillips Edison opens flat in Nasdaq debut
RE
07/15WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Shopping center owner Phillips Edison opens flat in N..
RE
07/15WALMART : Meet Bubble, the New Line Changing the Skincare Aisle
PU
07/15WALMART : Continues Fashion Assortment Expansion With Popular Tween Brand Justic..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 550 B - -
Net income 2022 14 925 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 397 B 397 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 141,56 $
Average target price 163,62 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-1.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.25%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.72%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.80%30 391
THE KROGER CO.22.29%29 299
TESCO PLC1.51%23 999