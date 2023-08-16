By Denny Jacob

Walmart said Wednesday that Judith McKenna had notified the company of her plans to retire.

The retailer said McKenna, chief executive officer of Walmart International, intends to retire effective the close of business on Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

She will transition out of her CEO role as well as the executive vice president and president positions to serve as executive vice president of Walmart in a transitional role starting Sept. 11 until her retirement.

Kathryn McLay will succeed McKenna as executive vice president, president and CEO of Walmart International on Sept. 11. McLay has served as executive vice president, president and CEO of Sam's Club, Walmart's warehouse chain, since 2019.

Christopher Nicholas was appointed McLay's successor to the three positions she held at Sam's Club, also effective Sept. 11. He has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S. since 2021.

The news changes the landscape for who would succeed Chief Executive Doug McMillon. The Wall Street Journal in March reported that McMillon plans to helm the retailer for at least three more years as it works to identify a successor. The Journal reported that several executives elevated over the years seen as likely successors included McKenna, McLay and Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner.

Walmart reports its second-quarter results Thursday before the market opens.

