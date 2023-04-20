Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
150.97 USD   +0.64%
Walmart shareholder meeting to hold votes on gun violence, China risk
RE
04:44pWalmart Releases 2023 Annual Report and Proxy Statement
BU
01:30pTide maker P&G dialing up discounts as US consumers pull back
RE
Walmart shareholder meeting to hold votes on gun violence, China risk

04/20/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of new proposals including revealing its exposure to China and conducting an independent review of its safety practices related to gun violence at its annual general meeting next month, a securities filing on Thursday showed.

Investors will have until the end of May 30 to vote on seven shareholder proposals, two more than the number of proposals filed last year, the company filing said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
