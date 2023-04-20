Walmart shareholder meeting to hold votes on gun violence, China risk

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc
shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of new proposals
including revealing its exposure to China and conducting an
independent review of its safety practices related to gun
violence at its annual general meeting next month, a securities
filing on Thursday showed.
Investors will have until the end of May 30 to vote on seven
shareholder proposals, two more than the number of proposals
filed last year, the company filing said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York
Editing by Chris Reese)