Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart : to Offer Technologies and Capabilities to Help Other Businesses Navigate their own Digital Transformation

07/28/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The retailer also announced a commercialization partnership with Adobe, giving thousands of businesses access to the same technologies and services that power the Fortune 1 company.

Today Walmart announced it will begin offering several of its own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers as they increasingly shop across digital and physical storefronts. As part of this effort, Walmart also announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to integrate Walmart’s Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment, and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, a leading commerce solution for merchants and brands.

During the last several years, Walmart has built a world class organization that has developed its own technologies and services to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers at scale. These unique capabilities enable Walmart to better serve customers, create differentiated experiences and grow its business as digital shopping continues to increase.

“We’ve built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same,” said John Furner, Chief Executive Officer of Walmart U.S. “Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition.”

Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses will be able to use Walmart’s unique cloud-based services to offer seamless pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses will be able to reach new customers on Walmart’s fast-growing Marketplace where they can leverage Walmart’s Fulfillment Services to offer 2-day shipping nationwide. The partnership with Adobe to offer these capabilities will help businesses of all sizes improve their customer experience while operating more efficiently.

“The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions and pickup and delivery,” said Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc. “Combining Adobe’s strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies’ digital transformations.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Walmart to help Adobe merchants expand their businesses to new channels and offer shopping experiences that increase their competitiveness and fit well with shifting consumer behaviors in an increasingly digital economy,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe.

Walmart has continued to leverage technology, such as machine learning, cloud powered checkout and pickup capabilities to offer more convenience and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers. To learn more about Walmart’s recent innovations visit corporate.walmart.com.

To learn more about Walmart’s capabilities now offered on the Adobe Commerce platform, visit here.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
12:02aWALMART : to Offer Technologies and Capabilities to Help Other Businesses Naviga..
BU
07/27WALMART : to Fully Pay College Tuition, Books for Associates
MT
07/27WALMART : To Pay 100% of College Tuition and Books for Associates
PU
07/27STREET COLOR : Walmart To Fund 100% of College Tuition and Books For Associates
MT
07/27NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Dual Listed Neptune Wellness Solutions Details Initial Launch..
MT
07/26WALMART : WMT) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
07/26WALMART : To Our Associates: Thank You for Sharing Your Spark
AQ
07/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at WalMart
MT
07/23TABOOLA COM : to Acquire E-Commerce Media Firm Connexity for $800 Million to Exp..
MT
07/23TO OUR ASSOCIATES : Thank You for Sharing Your Spark
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 551 B - -
Net income 2022 14 925 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 400 B 400 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 142,64 $
Average target price 163,62 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-1.05%399 670
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.27%37 509
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.05%36 781
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.92%31 475
THE KROGER CO.25.28%29 763
TESCO PLC0.43%24 648