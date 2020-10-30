Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart to Put Guns, Ammo Displays Back in U.S. Stores--2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. said it would put firearms and ammunition back on the sales floors of its U.S. stores, reversing a decision earlier in the week to remove the displays to prevent potential looting.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution," the company said Friday.

"As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," Walmart said.

The retail giant, which sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 U.S. stores, previously said it was removing the items to prevent any potential theft of firearms amid social unrest. It said customers could purchase guns and ammunition upon request even when they were not on display.

There have been days of violent protests and looting this week in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man holding a knife in the city Monday.

In a letter to store managers Wednesday, Walmart asked staff to pull guns from shelves "due to the current unrest in isolated areas of the country and out of an abundance of caution."

Walmart also removed firearms and ammunition from stores this summer in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police after several of Walmart's stores were damaged during violence.

The country's largest retailer is still a big seller of guns and ammunition, even though it has pared its offerings in recent years. Last year, it stopped selling ammunition that can be used in semiautomatic rifles and handguns after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

In 2018, the company raised the minimum age to purchase guns or ammunition to 21 after a deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said last year that stores would continue to sell firearms and ammunition that appeal to hunters.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1516ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMMO, INC. -3.83% 2.18 Delayed Quote.129.29%
PARKLAND CORPORATION -1.93% 32.5 Delayed Quote.-30.62%
WALMART INC. -1.32% 138.2372 Delayed Quote.17.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALMART INC.
03:17pWalmart to Put Guns, Ammo Displays Back in U.S. Stores--2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:03pWALMART : to Put Guns, Ammo Displays Back in U.S. Stores -- Update
DJ
03:02pWalmart returns firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors
RE
02:32pWalmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors
RE
08:30aWALMART : Sam's Club Partners With DoorDash for Same-Day Pharmaceutical Delivery
DJ
08:01aWALMART : Sam's Club Teams Up with DoorDash For Same Day Pharmaceutical Deliveri..
PR
08:00aWalmart unit Sam's Club partners with DoorDash to deliver medicines
RE
07:58aDOLLAR TREE : Lowe's to hire 20,000 workers across U.S. stores before holiday se..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 17 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 396 B 396 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 147,13 $
Last Close Price 139,92 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.17.74%396 499
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.92%34 678
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.58%27 396
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.92%23 631
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED23.32%19 733
COLES GROUP LIMITED19.61%16 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group