Walmart to nearly double its U.S. health center locations in 2024

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc
said on Thursday it would open 28 new healthcare centers
in the United States next year, including its first ones in
Missouri and Arizona.
By the end of 2024, the nation's largest retailer by revenue
will have more than 75 Walmart Health centers across the United
States, it said in a statement.
Located inside Walmart Supercenters, the new Health centers
will cover about 5,750 square feet and offer services including
primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs and X-ray,
audiology and telehealth. The company operated 32 Walmart Health
care centers at the end of 2022 and plans to open 17 more this
year.
As American consumers deal with stubborn inflation, spending
is shifting away from goods and back into services, such as
rent, recreation and healthcare, according to government data
and the latest quarterly results from Walmart and several other
major U.S.-based retailers.
Around 50% of U.S. consumers reported wellness, in
particular, as a top priority in their daily lives, according to
a September survey by global consulting firm McKinsey & Co up
from 42% in 2020.
"With this growth in 2024, we will nearly double our current
footprint, offering accessible, convenient and affordable care
in two new states and expanding our presence in Texas," said Dr.
David Carmouche, Walmart's senior vice president of Omnichannel
Care, in the statement.
Walmart will open the first of the new Health centers in the
first quarter of 2024, and end the year with 10 locations in
Dallas, eight in Houston, six in Phoenix and four in Kansas
City, it said.
