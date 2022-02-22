Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walsin Lihwa : Announce The Company's 2021 consolidated financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors

02/22/2022 | 12:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 12:45:17
Subject 
 Announce The Company's 2021
consolidated financial report has been approved by
the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/02/22
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~
2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):156,664,766
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):19,809,465
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):13,345,552
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):19,122,498
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):15,257,314
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,642,629
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.27
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):183,034,898
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):75,088,630
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):105,883,524
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 113 B 4 043 M 4 043 M
Net income 2020 6 691 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2020 31 163 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
Yield 2020 4,66%
Capitalization 95 563 M 3 433 M 3 433 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 838
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hui Ming Cheng President
Ssu Ju Pan Head-Finance & Investor Relations Contact
Yu Lun Chiao Chairman
Chen Wei Liu Chief Information Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shih Ming Wang Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION5.09%3 360
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.08%9 544
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-12.90%8 609
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.13.90%6 273
NEXANS-4.48%4 081
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-10.34%3 201