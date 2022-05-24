Walsin Lihwa : Announcement for Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. will be dissolved after merger with its 100% subsidiary 2022 Solar Development, Inc.

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g., merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):Triangular merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger or consolidation, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are taken assignment of):Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. will be dissolved after merger with 100% subsidiary 2022 Solar Development, Inc., which will continue to exist; all rights and obligations of Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. are assumed by Borrego Energy, LLC, which is 100% owned by 2022 Solar Development, Inc. 4.Counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger or consolidation, company taking assignment of the spin-off, or counterparty to the acquisition or assignment of shares): Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. (The dissolved company) 2022 Solar Development, Inc. (The surviving company) Borrego Energy, LLC (The surviving company) 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 6.Relationship between the counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), and explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire, or take assignment of the shares of, an affiliated enterprise or related person, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: The merger is an adjustment of the investment structure of the US subsidiary. After the merger, the company's shareholding ratio has not changed at all, and the company's shareholders'equity will not be affected. 7.Purpose/objective of the merger and acquisition: U.S. subsidiary investment structure adjustment 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: Cooperate with the subsequent business division requirement of the U.S. subsidiary. 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share:No effect. 10.Merger closing procedure, including payment time and method for consideration:Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. will be dissolved after the merger, and 2022 Solar Development, Inc. issued new shares to the original shareholders of Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. 11.Type of merger consideration and source of funds: Stock-for-Stock Merger 12.Share exchange ratio and basis of its calculation: Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. merge with 100% subsidiary 2022 Solar Development, Inc. in a share exchange ratio of 1:1. 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:No 14.Name of the CPA, law or securities firm:Crowe (TW) CPAs 15.Name of the CPA or lawyer:Wu, Meng-Ta 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Taiwan Finance Certificate (6) No. 3622 17.Independent expert's report on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio and the cash or other assets paid to the shareholders (1.The method, principles, or calculations adopted for determination of the public tender offer price, and comparison with the market-value method, cost method, and discounted cash flow method commonly used internationally; 2.comparison of the financial condition, profit status, and price-to-earnings ratio of the subject company with those of TWSE or GTSM listed companies in the same industry; 3.if a price appraisal report of an appraisal organization is taken into account in the public tender offer price, the opinion shall specify the content and conclusion of the appraisal report; and 4.if assets or shares of the subject company, or of the surviving company in the case of a merger, are listed as collateral in the tender offeror's financing repayment plan, the opinion shall disclose the collateralization terms, and assessment of the impact on the financial and operational soundness, of the subject company or of the surviving company of the merger.): This transaction is an equity transfer through the reorganization of the investment structure of Walsin Lihwa Corporation's U.S. subsidiary, before and after the merger, all entities or businesses involved in the merger are ultimately controlled by the same shareholder, and the relative shareholding ratio has not changed, and has no impact on the consolidated shareholders' equity of Walsin Lihwa Corporation. 18.Scheduled timetable for consummation: It is expected to be completed by the end of August 2022. 19.Matters related to assumption by the existing company or new company of rights and obligations of the extinguished (or spun-off) company: The rights and obligations of the dissolved company, Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., are generally assumed by the surviving company, Borrego Energy, LLC. 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: Borrego Solar Systems, Inc.:Solar project development, solar power generation and energy storage system design, procurement, construction and maintenance. 2022 Solar Development, Inc.:Solar project development, solar power generation and energy storage system design, procurement, construction and maintenance. Borrego Energy, LLC:Solar project development, solar power generation and energy storage system design, procurement, construction and maintenance. 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be assigned to the existing company or new company; the total number and the types and volumes of the shares to be acquired by the split company or its shareholders; matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the split company) (note: not applicable other than where there is announcement of a spin-off):NA 22.Conditions and restrictions on future transfers of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:None. 23.Post merger plan (including 1.willingness to continue operating the business of the company, and the content of plans to that effect; 2.if any, dissolution of the company; its delisting from an exchange (or OTC market); material changes in its organization, capital, business plan, financial operations, or production; or any other matter of material significance that would affect the company's shareholder equity): Cooperate with the subsequent business division requirement of the US subsidiary. 24.Other important stipulations:None. 25.Other important matters concerning the merger and acquisition:None. 26.Whether the directors have any objection to the present transaction:No 27.Information regarding directors with personal interest (name of natural person director or name of legal person director and its representative, material interest of the director or the legal person represented by the director (including but not limited to form of actual or expected investment in another company in the merger, shareholding, transaction price, participation in the subject company's business or otherwise, and other terms of investment), reason for recusal or otherwise, details of recusal, and reason for a resolution for or against the merger proposal):NA 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 29.Details on change of business model:NA 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA 31.Source of funds:NA 32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.