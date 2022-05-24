Walsin Lihwa : Announcement for Walsin America, LLC sell all of its 2022 Solar Development,Inc shares to acquire 72.59% equity of Borrego Energy Holdings,LLC

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):2022 Solar Development, Inc.'s common stock 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: (1)Amount:The actual amount will be announced after the transaction is completed. (2)Unit price:The actual unit price will be announced after the transaction is completed. (3)Total monetary amount of the transaction: About USD 18,148 thousand 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): (1)Counterparty:2022 Solar Development,Inc. (2)Relationship:Both 2022 Solar Development,Inc. and Walsin America, LLC are U.S. subsidiary of the Company. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: (1)Reason: U.S. subsidiary investment structure adjustment (2)Previous owner, previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Shares acquired through capital increase, not applicable. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):NA 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):This transaction is an adjustment of the investment structure of the U.S. subsidiary, so there is no disposal gain or loss. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:None 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: (1)This case is essentially an adjustment of the investment structure of the U.S. subsidiary, which does not affect the shareholders' equity of the Company, and the price reasonable opinion for the adjustment of the investment structure is issued by CPA Wu, Meng-Ta of Crowe (TW) CPAs. (2)decision-making unit：Board of Directors 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:Net worth per share will be announced after the transaction is completed. 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: Cumulative held 2022 Solar Development,Inc.: Amount:The actual amount will be announced after the transaction is completed. Price:About USD 90,148 thousand Shareholding percentage:About 72.59% Restriction of rights:None 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present:0.32%/0.51%/NTD5,180,531thousand 14.Broker and broker's fee: None. 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: U.S. subsidiary investment structure adjustment 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/24 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/05/24 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:No 21.Name of the CPA firm:Crowe (TW) CPAs 22.Name of the CPA:Wu, Meng-Ta 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Taiwan Finance Certificate (6) No. 3622 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 25.Details on change of business model:NA 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA 27.Source of funds:NA 28.Any other matters that need to be specified: The information of transaction amount, unit price, and net worth per share of 2022 Solar Development, Inc. will be announced after the transaction is completed.