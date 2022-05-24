Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
39.30 TWD   +0.26%
10:49aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings Limited increase capital of Borrego Energy, LLC through its U.S. Subsidiary
PU
10:49aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings Limited sells all 2022 Solar Development, Inc.'s shares
PU
07:39aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to the disposal of land to related party
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walsin Lihwa : Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings contributes partial of its 2022 Solar Development, Inc. shares to establish its 100% subsidiary Walsin America,LLC

05/24/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 22:36:35
Subject 
 Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings contributes
partial of its 2022 Solar Development, Inc. shares to
establish its 100% subsidiary Walsin America,LLC
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Walsin America, LLC equity
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Amount:NA
(2)Unit price:NA
(3)Total monetary amount of the transaction:About USD 18,148 thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
(1)Counterparty:Walsin America, LLC
(2)Relationship:Walsin America, LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary of Walsin
Lihwa Holdings Limited
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
(1)Reason: U.S. subsidiary investment structure adjustment.
(2)Previous owner, previous date and monetary amount of transfer:
Shares acquired through merger, not applicable.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)This case is essentially an adjustment of the investment structure
of the U.S. subsidiary, which does not affect the shareholders' equity
of the Company, and the price reasonable opinion for the adjustment of
the investment structure is issued by CPA Wu, Meng-Ta of Crowe (TW) CPAs.
(2)decision-making unit：Board of Directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Amount:NA
Price:About USD 18,148 thousand
Shareholding percentage:100%
Restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:16.00%/24.88%/NTD 5,180,531 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee: None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
U.S. subsidiary investment structure adjustment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/24
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/05/24
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:Crowe (TW) CPAs
22.Name of the CPA:Wu, Meng-Ta
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Taiwan Finance Certificate (6) No. 3622
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The actual capital increase to Walsin America, LLC's shareholding ratio
of 2022 Solar Development, Inc. will be announced after the transaction
is completed.

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 14:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
10:49aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings Limited increase capital of Borrego ..
PU
10:49aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings Limited sells all 2022 Solar Develop..
PU
07:39aWALSIN LIHWA : Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to the disposal of land to relat..
PU
05/23WALSIN LIHWA : To clarify news report information
PU
05/06Walsin Lihwa Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/29WALSIN LIHWA : online investor conference call of 2022Q1
PU
04/22WALSIN LIHWA : Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. -Announcement of the cumulative con..
PU
04/15WALSIN LIHWA : Announcement of the extension of the time frame for cash capital increase b..
PU
04/15WALSIN LIHWA : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial data accord..
PU
04/11WALSIN LIHWA : The Company's BOD resolved to acquire 50.1% equity of PT. Sunny Metal Indus..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 5 297 M 5 297 M
Net income 2021 14 643 M 495 M 495 M
Net Debt 2021 40 041 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 138 B 4 664 M 4 664 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 838
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Walsin Lihwa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ssu Ju Pan Head-Finance & Investor Relations Contact
Yu Lun Chiao Chairman
Chen Wei Liu Chief Information Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shih Ming Wang Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ming-Ling Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION48.30%4 559
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-11.72%8 230
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.12.92%5 975
NEXANS-1.34%3 950
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-16.71%2 351
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-37.11%2 163