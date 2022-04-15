Walsin Lihwa : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial data according to the regulations
04/15/2022 | 12:01pm BST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:47:43
Subject
The Company has been required by TWSE to announce
the financial data according to the regulations
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information
3.Financial and business information:
Previous month Previous quarter 2021 Q2~
March 2022 2022 Q1 2022 Q1
(Consolidated- MoM % (Consolidated- (Consolidated-
unaudited) unaudited) QoQ % unaudited)
Revenue 16038 40.41 42566 47.60 170393
(NT$ million)
Profit (Loss) 2120 99.44 4569 128.09 21689
before income tax
(NT$ million)
Net profit(loss) 2029 79.77 3817 102.77 16577
attributed to the
Parent Company
(NT$ million)
EPS 0.59 79.77 1.11 102.77 4.83
(unit : NT$)
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Due to the increasing sales
price and volume, and full production of PT. Walsin Nickel Industrial
Indonesia in the first quarter of 2022, the revenue and profit of the
Company increased compared with the same period last year.
Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:09 UTC.