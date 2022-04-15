Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
37.20 TWD   +8.45%
12:01pWALSIN LIHWA : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial data according to the regulations
PU
04/11WALSIN LIHWA : The Company's BOD resolved to acquire 50.1% equity of PT. Sunny Metal Industry
PU
03/30Walsin Lihwa to Increase Stainless Steel Product Prices in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walsin Lihwa : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial data according to the regulations

04/15/2022 | 12:01pm BST
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:47:43
Subject 
 The Company has been required by TWSE to announce
the financial data according to the regulations
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information
3.Financial and business information:
                   Previous month    Previous quarter         2021 Q2~
                   March   2022         2022 Q1            2022 Q1
                 (Consolidated- MoM %  (Consolidated-        (Consolidated-
                  unaudited)           unaudited)    QoQ %     unaudited)


Revenue               16038      40.41      42566      47.60     170393
(NT$ million)
Profit (Loss)          2120　    99.44       4569     128.09      21689
before income tax
(NT$ million)
Net profit(loss)       2029 　   79.77       3817     102.77      16577
attributed to the
Parent Company
(NT$ million)
EPS                    0.59      79.77       1.11     102.77       4.83
(unit : NT$)
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Due to the increasing sales
price and volume, and full production of PT. Walsin Nickel Industrial
Indonesia in the first quarter of 2022, the revenue and profit of the
Company increased compared with the same period last year.

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 5 384 M 4 123 M
Net income 2021 14 643 M 503 M 385 M
Net Debt 2021 40 041 M 1 376 M 1 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 128 B 4 387 M 3 359 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 838
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Walsin Lihwa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hui Ming Cheng President
Ssu Ju Pan Head-Finance & Investor Relations Contact
Yu Lun Chiao Chairman
Chen Wei Liu Chief Information Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shih Ming Wang Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION40.38%4 387
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-7.70%8 703
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-13.33%4 782
NEXANS S.A.-5.59%3 822
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-36.43%2 762
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-32.06%2 437