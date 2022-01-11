Walsin Lihwa : The board of directors resolved to release the managerial officer from the non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/11 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Hueiping Lo,Vice President & Corporate Governance Officer 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: PT. Walsin Nickel Industrial Indonesia/ Director 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: In the course of incumbency officer from the non-competition restrictions. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Resolved to release the managerial officer from the non-competition restrictions. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below):not applicable 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:none 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:not applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none