    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
Walsin Lihwa : The board of directors resolved to release the managerial officer from the non-competition restrictions

01/11/2022 | 06:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/01/11 Time of announcement 19:14:33
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved to release the
managerial officer from the non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/01/11 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/11
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
 Hueiping Lo,Vice President & Corporate Governance Officer
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
 PT. Walsin Nickel Industrial Indonesia/ Director
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 In the course of incumbency officer from the non-competition restrictions.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Resolved to release
 the managerial officer from the non-competition restrictions.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:none
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
