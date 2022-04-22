Walsin Lihwa : Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. -Announcement of the cumulative construction contract is RMB153,589,000
04/22/2022
Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
16:47:25
Subject
Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
-Announcement of the cumulative construction contract
is RMB153,589,000
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/12~2022/04/22
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
The First Company Of China Eighth Engineering Division Ltd. and other 7
manufacturers.
Relationship with the company:None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(a)Total contract amount and anticipated monetary amount of participation
in the investment: RMB153,589,000
(b)Starting and ending dates of the contract:2022/01/12~2023/02/28
(c)Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:Belonging to leased land construction, NA.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For production and operation.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
