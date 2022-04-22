Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
44.75 TWD   -1.21%
04:58aWALSIN LIHWA : Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. -Announcement of the cumulative construction contract is RMB153,589,000
PU
04/15WALSIN LIHWA : Announcement of the extension of the time frame for cash capital increase by issuing common shares.
PU
04/15WALSIN LIHWA : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial data according to the regulations
PU
Walsin Lihwa : Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. -Announcement of the cumulative construction contract is RMB153,589,000

04/22/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 16:47:25
Subject 
 Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
-Announcement of the cumulative construction contract
is RMB153,589,000
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/12~2022/04/22
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
The First Company Of China Eighth Engineering Division Ltd. and other 7
manufacturers.
Relationship with the company:None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(a)Total contract amount and anticipated monetary amount of participation
in the investment: RMB153,589,000
(b)Starting and ending dates of the contract:2022/01/12~2023/02/28
(c)Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:Belonging to leased land construction, NA.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For production and operation.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
