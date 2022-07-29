Walsin Lihwa : online investor conference call of 2022Q2

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/05 2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call and webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will announce the Company's operational and financial results of 2022Q2. The presentation material will be disclosed on the MOPS and the Company's website under "Investor Relations" section. https://www.walsin.com/investors/investor-conference/#pills-investor -conference 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None