  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   TW0001605004

WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
34.20 TWD   +3.64%
05:35aWALSIN LIHWA : online investor conference call of 2022Q2
PU
07/28WALSIN LIHWA : (Update announcement dated 2022/05/24)Announcement for Walsin Lihwa Holdings Limited increase capital of Borrego Energy, LLC through its U.S. Subsidiary
PU
07/21WALSIN LIHWA : The Company announced adjustment of the issuance price per share of the 2021 Capital Increase by Cash.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walsin Lihwa : online investor conference call of 2022Q2

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 17:17:50
Subject 
 Walsin Lihwa Corp. online investor conference
call of 2022Q2
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/05
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Conference call and webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company will announce the Company's operational and
 financial results of 2022Q2.
 The presentation material will be disclosed on the MOPS
 and the Company's website under "Investor Relations" section.
 https://www.walsin.com/investors/investor-conference/#pills-investor
 -conference
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 14 643 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 128 B 4 259 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 838
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Ssu Ju Pan Head-Finance & Investor Relations Contact
Yu Lun Chiao Chairman
Chen Wei Liu Chief Information Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shih Ming Wang Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ming-Ling Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION29.06%4 259
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-13.62%8 086
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.51.11%7 880
NEXANS8.21%4 119
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-4.42%2 616
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-29.74%2 382