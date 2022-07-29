Walsin Lihwa : online investor conference call of 2022Q2
07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
17:17:50
Subject
Walsin Lihwa Corp. online investor conference
call of 2022Q2
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/05
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Conference call and webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will announce the Company's operational and
financial results of 2022Q2.
The presentation material will be disclosed on the MOPS
and the Company's website under "Investor Relations" section.
https://www.walsin.com/investors/investor-conference/#pills-investor
-conference
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Walsin Lihwa Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.