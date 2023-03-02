Advanced search
    WALD   KYG9460C1006

WALT ACQU

(WALD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:04 2023-03-02 pm EST
7.950 USD   -4.22%
05:38pWaldencast Announces Participation in Upcoming Consumer Conferences
GL
01/03Waldencast Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference
GL
01/03Waldencast Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference
AQ
Waldencast Announces Participation in Upcoming Consumer Conferences

03/02/2023 | 05:38pm EST
NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming consumer conferences.

On March 6, 2023, the Company will attend the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The Company will host a presentation at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day;

On March 21, 2023, the Company will attend the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Conference being held at the Thompson Central Park in New York, New York. The Company will host a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and hold meetings with investors throughout the day.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will host the presentations and investor meetings at both conferences. The conference presentations will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page on Waldencast’s website at https://ir.waldencast.com/news-events/events.

About Waldencast
Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands.  Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

Contacts:

Investors
ICR
Allison Malkin/Nina Weiss
waldencastir@icrinc.com

Media
ICR
Brittney Fraser/Alecia Pulman
waldencast@icrinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -184x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,30 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Brousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dominique Gautier Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Executive Chairman
Aaron Ian Chatterley Independent Director
Juliette Hickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT ACQU0.00%893
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.10.60%26 255
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-6.48%9 002
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.34.16%3 954
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%747
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-2.63%332