    WALD   KYG9460C1006

WALT ACQU

(WALD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:13 2022-09-14 pm EDT
8.910 USD   -1.33%
04:31pWaldencast Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference on September 15th, 2022
GL
09/09DA Davidson Starts Waldencast at Buy with $12 Price Target
MT
08/24WALT ACQU : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 20-F/A
PU
Waldencast Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference on September 15th, 2022

09/14/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, New York.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:55pm ET. The fireside chat will be available live and for replay on the Investors Relations page on Waldencast’s website at www.waldencast.com/investors-relations. Waldencast’s investor presentation is also available on the Investors Relations page of Waldencast’s website.

About Waldencast
Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands.  Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

Contacts:

Investors
ICR
Allison Malkin/Annie Erner/Nina Weiss
waldencastir@icrinc.com

Media
ICR
Brittney Fraser/Alecia Pulman
waldencast@icrinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 M - -
Net income 2022 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 971 M 971 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Michel Brousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Executive Chairman
Hind Sebti Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sarah Jane Brown Independent Director
Aaron Ian Chatterley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT ACQU0.00%971
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.8.20%22 028
L BRANDS-45.85%8 630
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.15.03%2 003
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.75%510
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-49.94%374