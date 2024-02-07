NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the TD Cowen Glowing Ahead: Beauty & Wellness Summit being held on February 13, 2024 in New York City, New York.



Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and host meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.waldencast.com/news-events/events.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth, purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform, expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale, a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations, asset-light efficiency and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

