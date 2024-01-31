NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or “the Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, announced today that Manuel Manfredi will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2024. Philippe Gautier, currently Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer is leaving the Company, effective today. Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company who had previously assumed the combined roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer prior to the appointment of Mr. Gautier, will serve as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer through March 31, 2024.



Manuel Manfredi comes to Waldencast with a proven track record of performance having led financial organizations in the beauty and consumer products industries for nearly 25 years. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at L’Oréal Spain and Portugal, a role he has occupied since 2022. Previously he served as Chief Financial Officer for Italy (2019-2022), Chief Financial Officer for Spain (2015-2019) and in other senior financial roles at L’Oréal, managing multi-billion-dollar businesses across Europe and North America. While at L’Oréal, he played a key role in the acquisition and integration of a new cosmetics brand, executed several transformation projects of the finance, commercial, and back-office functions, and helped unlock value and growth through strong industry and operational expertise. Mr. Manfredi began his finance career at Procter & Gamble Europe in 1998, and holds a Business Management degree from the Universidad of Sevilla.

Michel Brousset, Waldencast’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer states, “We are very pleased that Manuel Manfredi is joining us on the Waldencast journey. I believe he is the perfect choice as our ongoing Chief Financial Officer. Manuel has a deep understanding of our industry and culture and possesses significant experience that I believe will be highly valuable to us as we seek to increase financial rigor, enhance our capabilities to drive growth and profitability, and build high performing cross-functional teams to help us deliver on our ambition to build out a world class portfolio of beauty and wellness brands.”

“I would like to thank Philippe Gautier for his many contributions, dedication, and professionalism during his tenure at Waldencast,” continued Mr. Brousset. “He was instrumental in strengthening our financial team, as well as leading the important work needed to build the foundations of our internal controls and reporting. We wish him well in his new endeavors,” he concluded.

Mr. Manfredi, stated: “I am excited to join Waldencast and work with the team to drive value and deliver on the Company’s financial and operational objectives. I am excited by the Company’s vision and look forward to leading the financial organization and participating in the success of this incredible growth company for many years into the future.”

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi- brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

Obagi Skincare is an industry-leading, advanced skin care line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 30 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. More information about Obagi Skincare is available on the brand’s website https://www.obagi.com.

Founded in 2016, Milk Makeup quickly became a cult-favorite among the beauty community for its values of self-expression and inclusion, captured by its signature Live Your Look, its innovative formulas and clean ingredients. The brand creates vegan, cruelty-free, clean formulas from its Milk Makeup HQ in Downtown NYC. Currently, Milk Makeup offers over 300 products through its US website www.MilkMakeup.com, and its retail partners internationally. More information about Milk Makeup is available on the brand’s website https://milkmakeup.com.

