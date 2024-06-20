We're almost there!

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens Friday, June 28, in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort and later this year in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, continuing the stories of Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, and more characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Princess and the Frog.

The voice cast was among the first to experience the thrill ride-and we were among the first to get their reactions.

Here's what The Princess and the Frog cast had to say about their "wonderful" sneak preview:

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (Voice of Princess Tiana)

"It is an amazing thing to have a ride based on something you created. For people to have felt that, 'Oh, yes, we want this in perpetuity,' it's mind-blowing, really."

Jenifer Lewis (Voice of Mama Odie)

"I got off and I had to lean on the photographer for strength because I'd held my breath through the whole ride. Two words: beyond bliss. They captured the culture-the food, the music, the rhythm, the levels. Everything was just perfect, and I am honored to be a part of it."

Michael-Leon Wooley (Voice of Louis)

"No other ride in this park has Louis the alligator-not only Louis the alligator, but Louis the alligator five or six times. And he's singing at the end! Like, come on! Take that, TRON!"

Jennifer Cody (Voice of Charlotte "Lottie" La Bouff)

"I was blown away. It's so joyful and full of color. It's bright and cheery, and [I love] the beautiful flowers and plants. And the music-oh, my gosh! There's a new song, and the new song is as great as the other songs. It was great going on it with my cast; that was an added bonus, and I wasn't really aware of how important that was going to be. We had the best time. It's been 15 years, but when we were all in that log together, someone would start singing one of the songs, and then we'd all come in and sing. We'd hear Jenifer's character and be like, 'Everyone look! Don't miss that!' We were pointing all the things out together."

Keith David (Voice of Dr. Facilier)

"It was so fun. We had such a wonderful time [making the film], so why wouldn't I want to come to this? There's nothing not to like. It's a beautiful thing. It's a really wonderful thing."