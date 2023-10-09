The Walt Disney Company is a media and entertainment group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels and radio stations (39.7%): mainly ABC Television Network (8 channels owned in the US at the end of September 2020), ESPN Radio Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX and National Geographic. The group also produces and distributes TV programs, produces video games, and operates web sites; - film production and distribution and video streaming (23.7%). The group is also developing film post-production and international TV channel operations; - operation of leisure facilities (23.1%): operation, at the end of September 2020, of 11 resorts (38 hotels) located in the United States (7 owned parks including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Aulani; 22 hotels), in France (2 Disneyland Resort Paris parcs; 7), in Japan (Tokyo Disneyland Resort; 4), Hong Kong (Hong Kong Disneyland; 3) and China (Shanghai Disneyland; 2). The group is also involved in cruise sales (Disney Cruise Line), travel organization (Disney Vacation Club and Adventures By Disney), design and development of parks and other real estate properties, and sale of consumer products (children's books, toys, game software, films, etc.); - animation studio operation and artistic production (13.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the The United States and Canada (79.5%), Europe (11.2%) and Asia/Pacific (9.3%).

Sector Broadcasting