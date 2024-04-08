STORY: Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling in a New York court on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his former girlfriend.

A jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment against Grace Jabbari in December, though neither charge was a felony.

Majors could have received up to a year in jail but prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office recommended the counseling.

He must also continue therapy and stay away from Jabbari.

The criminal case stemmed from a March 2023 altercation in a hired vehicle that left her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear.

Jabbari testified that Majors attacked her after she grabbed his phone upon seeing a text from another woman, including by twisting her arm behind her back and striking her in the head.

Majors did not testify, and his lawyer said she falsely accused him of assault after they broke up.

Majors had been a fast-rising Hollywood star appearing in films like "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Marvel Studios parted ways with Majors after his conviction and Disney removed another star vehicle for him from its calendar last year.