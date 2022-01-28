Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alexia Quadrani to Lead Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company

01/28/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alexia Quadrani is being named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), it was announced today by Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Quadrani most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst for J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Media Equity Research group. She will report directly to Ms. McCarthy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006146/en/

Alexia Quadrani (Photo: Business Wire)

Alexia Quadrani (Photo: Business Wire)

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” said Ms. McCarthy. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

In this role, Ms. Quadrani will serve as Disney's information liaison to the global investment community, while working as a key advisor and resource to the Company's senior management team. Ms. Quadrani’s responsibilities will include expanding the Company's relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts, and investors worldwide. She will also provide input on the Company's financial reporting activities, manage stock share administration, and lead ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focused investors.

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company,” Ms. Quadrani said. “I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for the past 14 years. Her coverage included entertainment, advertising and video game stocks. Ms. Quadrani joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had served as Senior Managing Director since 1997. She was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst for over 20 years.

Ms. Quadrani holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
11:19aDisney names alexia quadrani to lead investor relations -- disne…
RE
11:16aAlexia Quadrani to Lead Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company
BU
01/27India's Reliance in talks to raise $1.6 billion for media JV as Viacom seeks lower stak..
RE
01/27Disney and WWE Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Make Disney Plus Hotstar Exclusive Home for..
MT
01/27DISNEY+ EXPANDING TO ANOTHER 42 COUN : TechCrunch
MT
01/27Vivid Seats Renews Deal With Walt Disney's ESPN Enterprises as Official Ticketing Partn..
MT
01/27Germany's Bertelsmann to spend 500 mln euros/year on streaming, says CEO
RE
01/26Consumer Staples Help Lead Late Retreat
MT
01/26Mattel Secures Global License to Disney Princess, Frozen Franchises; Shares Rise
MT
01/26Consumer Discretionary Stocks Rebounding Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 521 M - -
Net income 2022 6 025 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 247 B 247 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 135,42 $
Average target price 194,76 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.57%246 528
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.61%219 354
VIACOMCBS INC.4.08%20 459
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.09%14 797
FORMULA ONE GROUP-9.30%13 129
ITV PLC0.50%5 958