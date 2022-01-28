Alexia Quadrani to Lead Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company

Alexia Quadrani is being named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), it was announced today by Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Quadrani most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst for J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Media Equity Research group. She will report directly to Ms. McCarthy.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” said Ms. McCarthy. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

In this role, Ms. Quadrani will serve as Disney's information liaison to the global investment community, while working as a key advisor and resource to the Company's senior management team. Ms. Quadrani’s responsibilities will include expanding the Company's relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts, and investors worldwide. She will also provide input on the Company's financial reporting activities, manage stock share administration, and lead ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focused investors.

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company,” Ms. Quadrani said. “I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for the past 14 years. Her coverage included entertainment, advertising and video game stocks. Ms. Quadrani joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had served as Senior Managing Director since 1997. She was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst for over 20 years.

Ms. Quadrani holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

