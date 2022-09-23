Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
09/23/2022
99.50 USD   -2.60%
Biden heads to Florida to take on DeSantis

09/23/2022 | 07:49pm EDT
STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday castigated those he called "extremist" Republicans who deny the results of the 2020 election. 

"Democracy can't survive... it cannot survive when one side believes either they win or they were cheated. That's not democracy. and that's where the majority of MAGA republicans are today."   

And next week he'll carry that message right onto the turf of one of his foremost Republican opponents: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.   

For the first time as U.S. president, Biden will hold a political rally in a state he lost in 2020, as he treks to Florida on Tuesday to stage a showdown with potential 2024 rival DeSantis. 

Biden is expected to offer his sharpest attack the yet on DeSantis. -- a governor who has used the power of his office to rise to national prominence by shunning COVID-19 lockdowns, mocking Biden's age and abilities, penalizing Disney World for opposing a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, and recently flying Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. 

While former president Donald Trump has long been considered the Republican frontrunner in 2024, recent polls show DeSantis taking the lead in Florida.  

Biden is expected to show how he may build the case for his reelection, using his rally to call "extremist" Republicans - such as DeSantis - a threat to democracy.  

DeSantis, whose campaign did not respond to requests for comment, has spent the last two years trying to paint Biden as a liberal villain for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and blame him for record inflation.

The Republican governor has also questioned the Democratic president's mental competence. Biden's poll numbers remain underwater in Florida, but some Democrats say Biden's visit will give them a boost in a news cycle frequently dominated by DeSantis. 

The last time a Democrat won a presidential election in Florida was in 2012, when Barack Obama edged out Mitt Romney by about 100,000 votes.

The GOP in Florida holds an advantage with 5.2 million registered Republicans versus 4.9 million registered Democrats. But between them lie some 3.9 million self-identified "unaffiliated" voters - whom both parties are hungry to win over. 


© Reuters 2022
