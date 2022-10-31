Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-31 pm EDT
106.54 USD   +0.56%
Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

10/31/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold Halloween event at White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

The Bidens, who were joined by their family members such as daughter Naomi, briefly met the kids, handed out candy, waved and offered words of encouragement.

Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co and Pixar.

Treats were also distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others.

Disney characters Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Alma, and Xavier Riddle, and "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and storm troopers also strolled through the White House for the Halloween festivities. 

The South Portico of the White House was decorated with fall colors, pumpkins, various shades of autumn, and songs such as "Ring of Fire," "Psycho" and "Hall of the Mountain King" set the mood.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 490 M - -
Net income 2022 3 774 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 105,95 $
Average target price 140,08 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-31.60%193 153
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-16.13%13 939
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.87%13 421
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.98%12 467
ITV PLC-39.56%3 103
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.94%2 968