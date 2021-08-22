'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Walt Disney said in a court
filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online
revenue from the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow", three
weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson.
The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company
breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at
the same time it played in theaters.
The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered
Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking
for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York.
Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court,
argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had
reduced her compensation.
Disney had said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, adding
that online release of the film "significantly enhanced her
(Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of
the $20 million she has received to date.”
The outcome of the suit could have wider ramifications in
the entertainment industry as media companies try to build their
streaming services by offering premium programming to attract
subscribers.
