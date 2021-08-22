'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

Log in
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
08/22/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow", three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson.

The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York.

Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

Disney had said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, adding that online release of the film "significantly enhanced her (Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”

The outcome of the suit could have wider ramifications in the entertainment industry as media companies try to build their streaming services by offering premium programming to attract subscribers. (Reporting by Vishal Vivek and Ken Li, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 716 M - -
Net income 2021 2 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 318 B 318 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.34%318 215
COMCAST CORPORATION13.38%272 676
VIACOMCBS INC.6.58%25 865
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP10.92%16 035
FORMULA ONE GROUP12.84%11 024
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.52.78%6 849