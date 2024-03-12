March 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney investor Blackwells Capital said on Monday it urged shareholders to disregard ValueAct's endorsement of Walt Disney's board.

Blackwells said its diligence showed that the board had failed to disclose that ValueAct or its affiliates have been managing more than $350 million of Disney's pension fund assets.

