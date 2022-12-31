Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-12-30 pm EST
86.88 USD   -0.34%
03:44aBroadcaster Barbara Walters dies at age 93
RE
12/30Disney Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment
BU
12/28Walt Disney Says 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Tops $1 Billion Globally
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at age 93

12/31/2022 | 03:44am EST
STORY: Barbara Walters - creator of ABC's "The View", and one of American television's most well known interviewers died on Friday at the age of 93.

Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney Co. the corporate parent of ABC News, said she died at her home in New York.

Walters made history in 1976 as the first woman to co-anchor an evening news broadcast in the United States, appearing on ABC evening News with Harry Reasoner.

In a male-dominated industry, she was paid an unprecedented annual salary at the time of $1 million for her work.

Two years later, Walters established herself on the network's primetime news magazine show "20/20", and stayed with the program for 25 years.

In a broadcast career spanning five decades, Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba's Fidel Castro, Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein of Iraq and every U.S. president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

Walters became so prominent that her star quality sometimes overshadowed the people she was interviewing.

The New York Times called her "arguably America's best-known television personality."

But also observed that "what we remember most about a Barbara Walters interview is Barbara Walters."

In 1997, Walters created "The View" on ABC, a popular roundtable discussion show for women, and appeared with co-hosts Star Jones and Rosie O'Donnell.

She made her final appearance on the show in 2014, but remained as an executive producer for the program.

Walters earned 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC news.


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 950 M - -
Net income 2023 5 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 86,88 $
Average target price 124,05 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-43.71%158 434
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.50%13 796
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.05%12 791
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-44.43%11 069
ITV PLC-32.01%3 629
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-23.77%2 583