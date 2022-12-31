Broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at age 93

Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney Co. the corporate parent of ABC News, said she died at her home in New York.

Walters made history in 1976 as the first woman to co-anchor an evening news broadcast in the United States, appearing on ABC evening News with Harry Reasoner.

In a male-dominated industry, she was paid an unprecedented annual salary at the time of $1 million for her work.

Two years later, Walters established herself on the network's primetime news magazine show "20/20", and stayed with the program for 25 years.

In a broadcast career spanning five decades, Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba's Fidel Castro, Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein of Iraq and every U.S. president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

Walters became so prominent that her star quality sometimes overshadowed the people she was interviewing.

The New York Times called her "arguably America's best-known television personality."

But also observed that "what we remember most about a Barbara Walters interview is Barbara Walters."

In 1997, Walters created "The View" on ABC, a popular roundtable discussion show for women, and appeared with co-hosts Star Jones and Rosie O'Donnell.

She made her final appearance on the show in 2014, but remained as an executive producer for the program.

Walters earned 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC news.