Communications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders retreated from risky sectors.

Walt Disney shares gave back some of their early gains after activist investor Nelson Peltz called off his proxy fight, telling The Wall Street Journal that Chief Executive Bob Iger's multi billion-dollar cost cutting campaign unveiled on Wednesday was in line with his plans for the company.

Disney may lay off as many as 7,000 employees under the plan. Separately, Mr. Iger told CNBC that the company may not exercise an option to buying the remaining third of the Hulu streaming video service from partner NBC Universal.

