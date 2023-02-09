Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:59 2023-02-09 pm EST
110.36 USD   -1.27%
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pFinancials Down on Jobs Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:52pTSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
Communications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Communications services companies fell as traders retreated from risky sectors.

Walt Disney shares gave back some of their early gains after activist investor Nelson Peltz called off his proxy fight, telling The Wall Street Journal that Chief Executive Bob Iger's multi billion-dollar cost cutting campaign unveiled on Wednesday was in line with his plans for the company.

Disney may lay off as many as 7,000 employees under the plan. Separately, Mr. Iger told CNBC that the company may not exercise an option to buying the remaining third of the Hulu streaming video service from partner NBC Universal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 323 M - -
Net income 2023 5 717 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,78 $
Average target price 128,81 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.49%204 198
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.86%16 700
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.33%14 696
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.25%11 759
ITV PLC19.61%4 347
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.23.08%3 248