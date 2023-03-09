Communications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply as traders retreated from high-risk sectors.

New details about the Federal Trade Commission's probe into Twitter point to the significant and potentially costly legal risks the company faces as Elon Musk tries to get the company on the road to long-term profitability.

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger revealed some details of his plan to achieve profitability in the company's streaming business, hinting that Disney could raise prices further and begin licensing its streaming content to competitors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1731ET