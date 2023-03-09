Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-03-09 pm EST
96.14 USD   -3.18%
04:17pDisney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger
RE
04:02pWalt Disney CEO Hints at Raising Prices for Disney+
MT
01:06pDisney CEO: 'Extremely' Bullish on Streaming Prospects, Need to Better Rationalize Costs, Figure Out Pricing Strategy: CNBC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

03/09/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Communications services companies fell sharply as traders retreated from high-risk sectors.

New details about the Federal Trade Commission's probe into Twitter point to the significant and potentially costly legal risks the company faces as Elon Musk tries to get the company on the road to long-term profitability.

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger revealed some details of his plan to achieve profitability in the company's streaming business, hinting that Disney could raise prices further and begin licensing its streaming content to competitors. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1731ET

Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 249 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 96,14 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.02%181 402
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.53%16 252
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL29.56%14 363
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.71%9 533
ITV PLC16.74%4 169
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.7.28%2 992