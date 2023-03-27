Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:18 2023-03-27 pm EDT
95.62 USD   +1.64%
05:13pCommunications Services Down on Rotation to Financial Sector -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:01pThe Walt Disney Company to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04:52pS&P 500 ends up slightly; SVB deal lifts bank shares
RE
Communications Services Down on Rotation to Financial Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

03/27/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from the return of stability to the U.S. banking system.

Communications services and technology sectors fared better than most in the last three weeks as a CNN is finalizing a deal for "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King to host a weekly prime-time show, according to people familiar with the situation, as network boss Chris Licht experiments with new programming to counter a steep ratings slide.

Walt Disney said it would start notifying workers that they are being laid off, as part of the company's previously announced plan to cut 7,000 jobs.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1712ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 234 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 94,08 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.29%171 866
FORMULA ONE GROUP22.75%16 980
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL19.85%13 298
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-34.19%8 427
ITV PLC8.41%3 995
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-2.65%2 663
