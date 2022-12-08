Communications Services Flat on Streaming Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat amid lingering concerns about the profitability of streaming services.

Walt Disney rolled out a new ad-supported Disney+ subscription, an attempt to revitalize its flagship streaming service after hefty losses.

More than 1,000 New York Times staffers went on strike for the first time in more than 40 years, its newsroom union said, putting the organization in the position of having to cover news for one day without the majority of its reporters.

AT&T fell even after analysts at brokerage Argus Media boosted their rating on the telecom giant, saying it was positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

