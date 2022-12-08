Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-08 pm EST
92.55 USD   +0.43%
05:52pCommunications Services Flat on Streaming Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:27pHedge fund Third Point takes stake in Bath & Body Works, pushes for board changes
RE
03:32pWalt Disney Launches Ad-Supported Streaming Subscription in US
MT
Communications Services Flat on Streaming Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup

12/08/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Communications services companies were flat amid lingering concerns about the profitability of streaming services.

Walt Disney rolled out a new ad-supported Disney+ subscription, an attempt to revitalize its flagship streaming service after hefty losses.

More than 1,000 New York Times staffers went on strike for the first time in more than 40 years, its newsroom union said, putting the organization in the position of having to cover news for one day without the majority of its reporters.

AT&T fell even after analysts at brokerage Argus Media boosted their rating on the telecom giant, saying it was positioned for sustainable long-term growth. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1751ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 116 M - -
Net income 2023 5 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 0,47%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 92,15 $
Average target price 124,40 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.42%168 044
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.33%13 617
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.72%13 614
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-40.32%11 786
ITV PLC-31.43%3 698
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-48.12%2 862