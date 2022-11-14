Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-14 pm EST
94.28 USD   -0.77%
Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02:34pAMC, Imax Score Biggest Domestic November Opening Ever After 'Black Panther' Sequel's Release
MT
12:17pGlobal markets live: Softbank, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney, Tesla, Alibaba...
MS
Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

11/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Communications services companies moved lower. E,

lon Musk said he has too much work to juggle since the billionaire added running Twitter to his tasks with the $44 billion takeover of the social-media platform.

"I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure," Mr. Musk said in a virtual appearance Monday at the B20 business conference in Indonesia, on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 advanced and developing economies.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the long-awaited superhero sequel from Walt Disney Co. 's Marvel Studios, grossed $180 million in North America and $150 million in overseas markets in its opening weekend, the second-best theatrical debut of the year and 13th-highest opening weekend gross of all time.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1704ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 429 M
Net income 2022 3 789 M
Net Debt 2022 38 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
