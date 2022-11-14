Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies moved lower. E,

lon Musk said he has too much work to juggle since the billionaire added running Twitter to his tasks with the $44 billion takeover of the social-media platform.

"I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure," Mr. Musk said in a virtual appearance Monday at the B20 business conference in Indonesia, on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 advanced and developing economies.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the long-awaited superhero sequel from Walt Disney Co. 's Marvel Studios, grossed $180 million in North America and $150 million in overseas markets in its opening weekend, the second-best theatrical debut of the year and 13th-highest opening weekend gross of all time.

