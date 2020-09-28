Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

09/28/2020

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Walt Disney has sold TrueX, an advertising-technology company it absorbed as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in 2019, to Gimbal, a company that provides location-based technology and ad services.

The federal judge who stopped the Trump administration's download ban on video-sharing app TikTok determined that the government likely overstepped its authority under national security law, according to his decision made public Monday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 846 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 884 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -58,8x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 135,71 $
Last Close Price 124,00 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.26%224 076
COMCAST CORPORATION2.62%210 818
VIACOMCBS INC.-29.64%18 309
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.97%11 277
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.14%8 115
RTL GROUP S.A.-29.42%5 536
