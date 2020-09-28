Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Walt Disney has sold TrueX, an advertising-technology company it absorbed as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in 2019, to Gimbal, a company that provides location-based technology and ad services.

The federal judge who stopped the Trump administration's download ban on video-sharing app TikTok determined that the government likely overstepped its authority under national security law, according to his decision made public Monday.

