    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:10:18 2023-05-08 pm EDT
101.82 USD   -1.12%
Communications Services Up as Traders Seek Out Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

05/08/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Communications services companies rose as traders sought out high-risk sectors.

Walt Disney shares rose after the entertainment conglomerate accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of "weaponizing" the state government against the company's interests.

Princeton Review and Tutor.com said a Chinese investment firm received regulatory approval to buy the test-prep company and online tutoring platform after a review of more than a year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1748ET

Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 102 M - -
Net income 2023 5 523 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,2x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 100,52 $
Average target price 128,63 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.70%183 631
FORMULA ONE GROUP22.90%16 983
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-0.12%11 094
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.37%9 420
ITV PLC5.11%4 012
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-2.37%2 707
