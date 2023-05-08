Communications Services Up as Traders Seek Out Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders sought out high-risk sectors.
Walt Disney shares rose after the entertainment conglomerate accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of "weaponizing" the state government against the company's interests.
Princeton Review and Tutor.com said a Chinese investment firm received regulatory approval to buy the test-prep company and online tutoring platform after a review of more than a year.
