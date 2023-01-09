Communications Services Up on Mixed Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for media revenue.

Walt Disney rose as "Avatar: The Way of Water" continued to draw crowds to the cinema, quelling concerns about a relatively slow opening weekend in late December.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will wait several more weeks to hear of his sentencing in a case that found him guilty of three counts of sexual assault and related crimes.

