    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-09 pm EST
94.77 USD   +0.91%
05:33pCommunications Services Up on Mixed Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
01:31pWalt Disney's CEO Iger Reportedly Wants Hybrid Staff to Work From Office Four Days a Week
MT
01:01pDisney asks employees to work from office four days a week - CNBC
RE
Communications Services Up on Mixed Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for media revenue.

Walt Disney rose as "Avatar: The Way of Water" continued to draw crowds to the cinema, quelling concerns about a relatively slow opening weekend in late December.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will wait several more weeks to hear of his sentencing in a case that found him guilty of three counts of sexual assault and related crimes. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1732ET

06:11aFactbox-Tech firms leading job cuts in Corporate America
RE
05:40aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 9
MS
01/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
DJ
01/08News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/06The Walt Disney Company Executives To Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Resul..
AQ
01/05Disney CEO's Return a Morale Booster for Investors, Expect Quick, Decisive Action, Says..
MT
01/05The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Resul..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 915 M - -
Net income 2023 5 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 93,92 $
Average target price 123,71 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.10%171 272
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.03%15 027
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.24%13 314
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL12.74%12 486
ITV PLC5.91%3 842
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.8.92%2 841