Consumer Cos Climb After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies rose slightly as traders weighed the mixed implications of weakening inflation data.

"You can't bring down inflation without slowing the economy, and when you slow the economy by definition that means less consumer spending, less corporate spending, more layoffs, less growth," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Shares of entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney rose in late trading after it posted fiscal second-quarter profit ahead of some investors' expectations, even as streaming-service costs weighed.

