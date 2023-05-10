Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
05:22:32 2023-05-10 pm EDT
97.59 USD   -4.49%
05:18pCommunications Shares Rise as Traders Bet on Soft Landing -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pDisney posts higher second-quarter earnings and revenue thanks to strong theme parks business
AQ
05:15pWalt Disney Reports Mixed Quarterly Results, Plans to Add Hulu Content to Disney+ App
MT
Consumer Cos Climb After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

05/10/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Consumer companies rose slightly as traders weighed the mixed implications of weakening inflation data.

"You can't bring down inflation without slowing the economy, and when you slow the economy by definition that means less consumer spending, less corporate spending, more layoffs, less growth," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Shares of entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney rose in late trading after it posted fiscal second-quarter profit ahead of some investors' expectations, even as streaming-service costs weighed.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1702ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 102 M - -
Net income 2023 5 523 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 102,18 $
Average target price 128,63 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.52%186 663
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.44%16 650
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-2.07%10 867
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.06%9 080
ITV PLC4.76%3 993
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-1.81%2 730
