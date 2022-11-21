Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:28 2022-11-21 pm EST
97.52 USD   -0.06%
05:55pDisney says returning CEO Iger to get $1 million base salary
RE
05:43pDisney's Kareem Daniel to exit in planned restructuring
RE
05:29pDisney ceo bob iger to restructure company to put decisions in h…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISNEY EXECUTIVE KAREEM DANIEL WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY -- CORPORA…

11/21/2022 | 05:28pm EST
DISNEY EXECUTIVE KAREEM DANIEL WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY -- CORPORATE EMAIL


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:55pDisney says returning CEO Iger to get $1 million base salary
RE
05:43pDisney's Kareem Daniel to exit in planned restructuring
RE
05:29pDisney ceo bob iger to restructure company to put decisions in h…
RE
05:28pDisney executive kareem daniel will leave the company -- corpora…
RE
05:24pFresh COVID-19 Fears in China Weigh on US Equities
MT
05:16pWalt Disney CEO Robert Iger's Annual Compensation to Include Performance-Based Bonus, L..
MT
05:09pDisney says returning CEO Iger to receive $1 mln annual base salary
RE
05:07pCommunications Services Down, But Walt Disney Bounces -- Communications Services Roundu..
DJ
04:36pWalt Disney : BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS ROBERT A. IGER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form..
PU
04:29pFresh COVID Fears in China Weigh on US Equities
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 429 M - -
Net income 2022 3 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 91,80 $
Average target price 127,41 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.73%167 357
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.44%13 776
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.90%13 326
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-38.17%12 237
ITV PLC-32.83%3 547
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.34%3 055