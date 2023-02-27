Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:59 2023-02-27 pm EST
100.48 USD   +0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

DeSantis seizes control of Disney World district

02/27/2023 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ratcheted up his feud with Disney.

DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that effectively gives him more power over Florida's Walt Disney World - stripping the country's largest theme park of a degree of autonomy it has enjoyed for 50 years.

DESANTIS: "So Disney loses self-governing status. The state of Florida is the new sheriff in town...."

The new law gives Florida's state government control over a region around the Orlando-area theme park - and is seen by political observers as a slap in the face after Disney opposed the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

The area will now be controlled by a board of five supervisors, appointed by DeSantis, who will oversee traditional municipal services - such as fire protection, public utilities, waste collection and road maintenance. The quasi-government entity also has the authority to raise taxes for Disney World to pay outstanding debt and cover the cost of services.

DESANTIS: "And this bill and the structure that we've created in this bill will ensure that the municipal debt that's been racked up will be paid by Disney, not by Florida taxpayers."

The move is largely viewed by political observers as retaliation for Disney's objection to a law signed by DeSantis last March that restricts classroom discussion of gender and sexual orientation - dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by opponents.

Disney World is the largest employer in central Florida with close to 75,000 employees, and drew over 36 million visitors in 2021, according to the Themed Entertainment Association.

Disney shares were up in Monday trading.

A spokesperson for the entertainment company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 249 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,3x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 100,30 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.45%183 229
FORMULA ONE GROUP15.42%15 960
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL32.11%14 633
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.20%10 510
ITV PLC16.92%4 207
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.43%2 892