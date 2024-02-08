Disney: Adjusted EPS up 23% in Q1

Disney reported sales of $23.5 billion for the 1st quarter of its 2024 fiscal year (i.e. Oct-Nov-Dec 2023), stable compared to the same period a year earlier.



Operating income was up 27% to $3.8 billion, while pre-tax income was up 62% to $2.8 billion.



As a result, Disney posted adjusted EPS of $1.22 in Q1, up 23%.



'Based on the strength of our first-quarter results, as well as our expectations for the rest of the year, we expect adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2024 to increase by at least 20% over 2023, to around $4.60', stresses the group.



Disney also believes it is on track to meet or exceed its annualized savings target of $7.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2024, while continuing to seek new efficiency opportunities.



