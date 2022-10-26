Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
03:16 2022-10-26 pm EDT
104.71 USD   +0.33%
03:03pDisney CEO, asked if company is 'too woke,' says it will cater to audience
RE
11:01aWill These Streamers Benefit from Major Audience Growth?
AQ
09:40aInvestors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
Disney CEO, asked if company is 'too woke,' says it will cater to audience

10/26/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
The 2022 Disney Legends Awards during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers.

"The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that," Chapek said at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
