Disney CEO, asked if company is 'too woke,' says it will cater to audience
10/26/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers.
"The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that," Chapek said at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference.
