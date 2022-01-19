Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Disney Creates International Content Group in Streaming Push

01/19/2022 | 12:59pm EST
By Will Feuer

Walt Disney Co. said it has formed a new hub to drive international content creation for its streaming services.

The new group will be helmed by Disney streaming executive Rebecca Campbell, who will report directly to Chief Executive Bob Chapek, the company said Wednesday.

The company also said it now has 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021. Disney plans to more than double the number of countries where Disney+ is available to over 160 by fiscal 2023, the company said.

"Disney's direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy," Mr. Chapek said in a statement.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1259ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 377 M - -
Net income 2022 6 081 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 B 277 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 152,27 $
Average target price 194,76 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.69%276 774
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.30%229 269
VIACOMCBS INC.16.67%22 964
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-5.72%15 873
FORMULA ONE GROUP-1.69%14 227
ITV PLC6.24%6 386