Disney Creates International Content Group in Streaming Push

Walt Disney Co. said it has formed a new hub to drive international content creation for its streaming services.

The new group will be helmed by Disney streaming executive Rebecca Campbell, who will report directly to Chief Executive Bob Chapek, the company said Wednesday.

The company also said it now has 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021. Disney plans to more than double the number of countries where Disney+ is available to over 160 by fiscal 2023, the company said.

"Disney's direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy," Mr. Chapek said in a statement.

