  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
93.95 USD   -1.84%
Disney Down Eight Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 11:38am EDT
Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $94.39, down $1.32 or 1.38%


--Would be lowest close since April 3, 2020, when it closed at $93.88

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 14.86% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 28, 2016, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending April 29, 2022, when it fell 15.37%

--Down 14.53% month-to-date

--Down 39.06% year-to-date

--Down 53.25% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 on March 8, 2021

--Down 46.33% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it closed at $175.86

--Down 49.23% from its 52-week closing high of $185.91 on Sept. 9, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $93.71; lowest intraday level since April 3, 2020, when it hit $92.71

--Down 2.09% at today's intraday low

--Third worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 8.7 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:20:34 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1137ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.64% 30320.17 Real-time Quote.-16.02%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.53% 94.27 Delayed Quote.-35.83%
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 294 M - -
Net income 2022 4 134 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 95,71 $
Average target price 152,14 $
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-35.83%174 334
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.13%180 097
VIACOMCBS INC.-14.48%16 855
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.10%13 381
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.59%12 146
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-11.05%4 741