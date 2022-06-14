Disney Down Eight Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $94.39, down $1.32 or 1.38%

--Would be lowest close since April 3, 2020, when it closed at $93.88

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 14.86% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 28, 2016, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending April 29, 2022, when it fell 15.37%

--Down 14.53% month-to-date

--Down 39.06% year-to-date

--Down 53.25% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 on March 8, 2021

--Down 46.33% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it closed at $175.86

--Down 49.23% from its 52-week closing high of $185.91 on Sept. 9, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $93.71; lowest intraday level since April 3, 2020, when it hit $92.71

--Down 2.09% at today's intraday low

--Third worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 8.7 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:20:34 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1137ET