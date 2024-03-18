Disney: Glass Lewis votes against Trian and Blackwells

Disney announced on Monday that the consulting firm Glass Lewis had recommended that the group's shareholders vote in favor of the appointment of the 12 directors proposed by the Board of Directors.



In a press release, the American entertainment giant states that Glass Lewis underlines, in its report, the implementation of a "clear" strategy within the media group, as well as the tangible changes achieved since Bob Iger's return to general management.



The independent voting advisory agency also believes that the recent additions to the company's board of directors have been "solid" choices.



Glass Lewis therefore recommends that shareholders vote against the draft resolutions tabled by activist shareholders Trian Group and Blackwells, who are challenging the group's strategy and seeking seats on the board.



Disney's Annual General Meeting will be held on April 3.



On the New York Stock Exchange, the share price rose by more than 2% on Monday morning in early trading following these announcements.



